Winter weather supplies in high demand all around the Midstate

(WHTM) — As the snow and slush cover the Midstate many winter supplies are flying off the shelves at local hardware stores.

At the Weist Hardware Store in Cumberland County, workers have had many customers grabbing multiple things at a time, especially shovels and ice melt.

“Most people wait ’till the last minute. There are a few that’ll come in, in October, November saying all right I need a shovel just in case. But most people wait until these weathermen tell them that they’re going to need it then they come in and get it,” Owner Jo Lynn said.

And the staff says if you don’t have ice melt, non-skid sand is a great alternative you can buy.