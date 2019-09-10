Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival set for this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – You can enjoy some good food and help make a sick child’s wish come true at the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival in Hershey this Saturday.

The event features 35 food trucks, children’s activities, vendors, a celebrity cake decorating contest and cake auction, scavenger hunt, raffles and more.

One of the new food trucks at the event is Roxy’s Chatterbox Café On The Go. We talked with the owner Steven Bracale, this morning on Daybreak.

Bryan Desmond and his mom Patty Desmond talked to us about the event. Patty said her son received his wish in 2016 of an adaptive bike, and to this day he still rides that bike all the time and it has made an impact on his life.

The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. The event is free admission and parking, 100% of the proceeds benefit Wishes for Make-A-Wish Children.