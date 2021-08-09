WITF welcomes new senior vice president and chief impact officer to Central Pa. team

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Blake Lynch, a lifelong resident of Central Pa. and once the director of community relations and engagement for the City of Harrisburg, will become senior vice president and chief impact officer of WITF.

Lynch will begin his new role on August 30. According to the press release, in the position, Lynch will oversee community engagement, fundraising, corporate sponsorship and marketing for the organization.

WITF is a provider of public media news and programming for roughly 2.3 million people in 19 counties of Central Pa. Their goal is to encourage children and adults to Live Inspired.

“I’ve admired how WITF serves our region for a long time and how the programming is influenced by childhood, which is why I joined the Board of Directors in October. I’m excited to join the team and add my passion for the community to the already great work they do, and to help impact the region on a larger scale,” Lynch said.

Rob Hetrick, WITF president and CEO says he is thrilled to welcome Lynch to the team.

“Given his depth of experience in building community connections, fundraising for nonprofit organizations, and advocating for his neighbors, Blake is well-positioned to make a lasting, positive impact on our region. WITF looks forward to inspiring lifelong learning with him on board,” Hetrick said.

For more information on WITF, visit their website by clicking here.