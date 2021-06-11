With an influx of people moving to Midstate, home prices are on the rise

(WHTM) — The housing market has been red hot for months and the new stats from the Midstate are proof.

Some homes that used to take weeks to sell are now off the market in days. In Cumberland County, median home prices are $34,000 higher over the past year and took just 22 days to sell instead of 55 days last year.

In Dauphin County, media prices are also up to $34,000 and they are selling in 18 days on average.

Perry County saw the biggest median price gain with a $63,000 increase in comparison to last year.

York County homes that once took an average of 14 days to sell are now brought up in just five days.