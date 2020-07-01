With carnivals canceled, local fire companies mull creative fundraising campaigns

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Perry County’s biggest carnival of the year was canceled because of Covid-19. Now, the New Bloomfield Fire Company is finding new ways to fundraise.

Fundraising accounts for 45% of the budget, a large chunk of which comes from the annual fireman’s carnival, typically around $40,000.

“I believe everybody’s in the same boat. Everybody that I know of in Perry County has canceled their fireman’s carnival,” said New Bloomfield Fire Chief Mitch Robb.

Robb says many fire companies are resorting to drive-by food pickups.

“We’re going to have teams coming out to the cars, taking orders and coming into the station, getting the food and bringing it back to the car,” Robb said.

It won’t come close to the money that could have been raised at the carnival, but Robb says the community has been very supportive. “In fact, we’re getting in donations right now that people have sent, that they would have spent at the carnival.”

Assistant Chief Chad Tressler says there is some relief on the way after state legislators allocated $50 million in grants to fire and EMS companies affected by coronavirus.

“The fire commissioner’s office said by July 6 they’re going to let us know how they’re going to disseminate that money to all fire and EMS agencies in the commonwealth,” Tressler said.

While the fire company does its best to raise funds, it is also looking to put on a show for the community, even without a carnival. Fireworks will continue as planned on July 4, drive-in movie style at 10 p.m.

If you’d like to support the fire company, you can drive by the firehouse and pick up food from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and 4-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

More information can be found on Facebook.