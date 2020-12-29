With Florida 65-and-overs vying for scarce vaccine doses, Pennsylvania mum on how distribution will take place here

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — How will Pennsylvania seniors who aren’t in long-term care facilities access the vaccine once it’s their turn? Scenes in Florida this week might — or might not — provide a clue.

In Lee County, Florida — which includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral — local media reported seniors sleeping overnight outside a first-come, first-serve vaccine administration center, like buying concert tickets in the old days. In Seminole County, accessing the vaccine was like buying concert tickets too, but in modern times: A senior who managed to snag an appointment for Jan. 2 showed ABC27 a “general admission” email confirmation; all other free appointments, on a county site powered by the firm Eventbrite, were “sold out” by time ABC27 checked the site. Each county decided how to manage the distribution of its first allocation of doses, but across the state, seniors, including those as young as 65, got their doses before some front-line healthcare workers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) rejected CDC advice to prioritize people such as those workers and then, initially, seniors 75 and over.

Pennsylvania is following CDC advice, but what will the distribution look like once more of the public — such as healthy seniors 65 and over who don’t live in long-term care facilities — look like? The Department of Health wouldn’t specify.

“The department is currently establishing many private and public partnerships to help vaccinate Pennsylvanians, including seniors living at home,” the department told ABC27 News in a statement Tuesday. “As those partnerships are finalized and the commonwealth moves through the phases of vaccine distribution, announcements will be made as to how and where individuals may present to receive a vaccine.”