With heavy rains on the way, Pennsylvania releases flood risk tool

(WHTM) — If we do get a tremendous amount of rain, you may be worried your home will flood, even if it usually doesn’t. The state has a website where you can find out our chances of flooding.

The Pa. Flood Risk Tool is a quick and easy way to check your flood risk. To find a specific location, type in your address or simply zoom to a point on the map.

“And find out whether they’re in fact, in FEMA’s designated digital flood insurance map where they sit,” State Hazard Mitigation Officer, Tom Hughes said.

And this time around, officials say you might want to be extra careful. “This is just a tool too. There’s no either in or out. We’re seeing that there’s flooding in areas that have never flooded before just due to frequencies of the rain events that we’re having,” Hughes said.

Hannah Lair lives in Shipoke in Harrisburg, an area prone to flooding. “I think I may have looked at that before, I mean we know we’re living in a flood plain. That’s very clear,” Lair said. She also says besides keeping an eye on her basement, she’s crossing her fingers and hoping for the best on Wednesday.

“This past spring the river did get kind of high. I was a little concerned. We didn’t do anything and it was all fine,” Lair said.

If you don’t have flood insurance, the state’s hazard mitigation officer says you should consider it. But adds, after you buy it, it takes about 30 days for coverage to begin. “FEMA’s estimates that for an inch of water on your first floor, homeowners could pay up to $25,000,” Hughes said.

You can check the risk you have for flooding through the link here.