Wolf administration: $13.6 million available for PA dairy industry

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday that nearly $13.5 million of the CARES Act-funded Dairy Indemnity Program was still available for farmers.

Redding made the announcement on a visit to the Scattered Acres Dairy Farm, one of many dairy farms in the commonwealth that had to dump milk as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on dairy markets.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the early days, we saw Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers face devastating losses. Hard work, sweat, and tears went – quite literally – down the drain,” Redding said in a release. “We all saw it, the legislature recognized it, and we met it with a $15 million direct relief payment program. Don’t leave this money on the table – apply today and receive $1,500. It’s that easy.”