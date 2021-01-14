Wolf Administration allocates over $1 million in funding for affordable housing in Centre County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration announced Thursday more than $1 million in funding will support affordable housing in Centre County through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

“All Pennsylvanians deserve access to affordable, safe, and livable spaces in their communities,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This investment will support State College’s efforts to ensure that residents have affordable housing options in close proximity to the borough’s commercial corridors, downtown and Penn State University for work, school and shopping needs.”

Under the program, $945,000 will be distributed to State College Borough to acquire and rehabilitate multiple townhouses located along South Allen Street six blocks from Beaver Avenue.

Demand for rental units in State College Borough drives up the cost of rent, making it difficult for the HOME funding-targeted population to access homes at an affordable price.

Students, visitors, and commuters push prices even higher creating a challenge for lower-income individuals and families, who are forced to locate further away from their jobs or schools. These HOME funds will provide the necessary funding to address these challenges in the borough.

The HOME program provides federal funding to assist municipalities and local governments in expanding the supply of affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians.