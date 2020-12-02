Wolf Administration awards funding to support business expansion in three counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday, three new low-interest loan approvals through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) that will help companies in three counties expand their operations, enhance services and improve facilities, and create and retain jobs.

“As 2020 draws to a close, we reflect on the challenges faced by Pennsylvania’s critical industries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fortitude they have demonstrated over the past ten months,” said Gov. Wolf. “The investments we make in businesses that power those industries will help them continue to grow, expand, and thrive into the new year and beyond.”

Mercer County

American Cap Company, LLC, which manufactures various parts for the industrial gas and welding industries, was approved for a 10-year, $1.35 million loan to purchase and install machinery and equipment related to the company’s expansion. The total project cost is $2,940,980 and the company will retain 210 jobs.

Susquehanna County

DH Manufacturing, LLC, was approved for a 10-year, $400,000 loan to purchase machinery and equipment located in Bridgewater Township. The equipment to be acquired includes skid loaders, excavators, forklifts, and stone saws among other miscellaneous items. DH Manufacturing, LLC, specializes in stone manufacturing with a focus on cutting dimensional thermal bluestone products. The total project cost of $816,185 and the company will create eight and retain 15 full-time jobs within three years as a result of this project.

Westmoreland County

The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) was approved for a 15-year, $2.25 million loan to renovate the RIDC Westmoreland Plant (the former Sony Facility). With this project, RIDC will assist the expansion of Intervala within the RIDC Westmoreland facility. Currently, Intervala employs approximately 210 in the RIDC facilities, with plans to expand to 350 jobs over the next five years.