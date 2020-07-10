Wolf administration awards nearly $19 million for homelessness assistance and prevention

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced on Friday that nearly $19 million in funding awards will be able to assist with the impact COVID-19 has had on homeless families and individuals.

Through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) the Wolf administration is awarding the first of two allocations of the Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act (ESG-CV).

The funding has been provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act supplemental appropriation.

The CARES Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance.

Of the funds awarded, 63% of funds awarded are targeted to address homelessness prevention and 22% to rapidly house those who are homeless. The remaining 8.4% will provide emergency shelter services and street outreach.

A total of $18,973,829 in ESG-CV funding was approved for the following recipients representing awards:

Adams County Commissioners – $340,732

Armstrong County Commissioners – $457,515

Beaver County Commissioners – $49,820

Berks County Commissioners – $300,000

Blair County Community Action Program* – $1,385,373

Bucks County Commissioners – $996,400

Butler County Commissioners – $1,546,519

Center for Community Action* – $312,700

Central Susquehanna Opportunities* – $566,424

Centre County Commissioners – $341,549

Chester County Department of Community Development – $498,200

Clinton County Housing Coalition* – $192,565

Community Action Partnership of Cambria County* – $318,678

Cumberland County Commissioners* – $79,500

Dauphin County Commissioners – $628,633

Domestic Violence Services of SWPA* – $403,711

Franklin County Commissioners – $480,526

Indiana County Commissioners – $99,640

Lawrence County Social Services* – $3,355,362

Lehigh County Commissioners – $305,004

McKean County Commissioners – $150,148

Mercer County Commissioners – $351,477

Monroe County Commissioners* – $381,761

Montgomery County Commissioners – $498,200

Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services – $4,176,301

Schuylkill County Commissioners – $448,335

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency* – $131,440

Wayne County Commissioners – $177,316

*Asterisks note a regional grant.

Top Stories: