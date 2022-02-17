Wolf Administration highlights tech school education at Dauphin Co. Tech School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega visited Dauphin County Technical School (DCTS) to speak on the importance of career and technical education on Thursday, Feb 17.

“Through career and technical centers, students can work together with industry professionals in their schools and communities, network and build connections across the commonwealth, fulfill local workforce needs, and promote the valuable role career and technical education plays in our educational system. These innovative programs are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success,” Ortega said. “The achievements and successes of these students demonstrate how these schools advance the narrative that there are multiple pathways to postsecondary success for Pennsylvania’s students.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Governor Tom Wolf has proposed a $4 million increase in career and technical schools in his final budget. Over the last few years, the Wolf Administration has invested millions of dollars into multiple education programs, such as computer science and technical education as well as apprenticeships and workforce training.

“DCTS is honored that Secretary Ortega visited our school today to recognize the importance of CTE month and to view our outstanding programs as our goal at DCTS is to ensure we provide students with the skills, knowledge, and work ethic to become successful adults as they enter the workforce, college, or the military,” Administrative Director Dr. Karen Pflugh said.

DCTS serves all of Dauphin County. It has more than 1,000 students from 11 high schools throughout the county. It includes 24 different programs of study for students to learn in schools of construction and manufacturing, visual arts, information technology, health sciences, public services, and transportation.

Febuary is career and Technical Education Month. It is to bring public awareness and celebrate the values that CTE programs give to people across the country.