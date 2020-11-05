Wolf Administration hosts virtual vaping summit on Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration concluded a two-day vaping summit on Thursday, drawing in more than 550 attendees to address the health impacts of vaping in Pennsylvania.

The virtual vaping summit discussed research, policies, and programs regarding the vaping epidemic in Pennsylvania. Experts virtually presented the latest information on health considerations, advocacy, and policy work to prevent e-cigarette use.

Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is proud of the advocates and experts coming together to address the statewide vaping epidemic.

“Thousands across Pennsylvania fall victim to the strategically marketed tobacco and vaping products and are unaware of the significant health impacts such as nicotine addiction and lung associated injuries,” Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Summit attendees were able to participate in breakout discussions, address e-cigarette product use in schools and the community, and determining opportunities for community engagement to prevent vaping in Pa.

This summit was supported through American Lung Association, Pennsylvania Alliance to Control Tobacco (PACT), and Tobacco Resistance Unite (TRU).

