Wolf Administration: New Hershey Company Fulfillment Center creates 270 new jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced a partnership with The Hershey Company to build a new world-class fulfillment center in Annville, creating 270 new, full-time jobs.

The new, 810,000-square-foot center will expand Hershey’s fulfillment and warehousing capabilities to serve the United States market and will support the company’s manufacturing plants and existing distribution center located in nearby Palmyra.

“The Hershey Company has a rich history here in the commonwealth, which will continue to grow with the construction of this new fulfillment center,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will continue the company’s efforts to provides stable, competitive and gainful employment in Pennsylvania.”

Hershey has identified a site for its fulfillment center in South Annville Township, Lebanon County. The center is expected to be completed and operational in late 2021.

“Consumers continue to gravitate to our iconic brands in increasing numbers, and as our business continues to grow, we need more advanced fulfilment capabilities here in our home state,” said Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at The Hershey Company. “As we scale our production at our plants to serve consumer demand, we want to be ready to fulfill those needs with additional and flexible fulfillment capabilities.”

Hershey has committed to investing more than $178 million into the project and creating 270 new jobs within the next three years, 35 of which will be direct, full-time Hershey employees.

Hiring for the new facility will begin next spring.

