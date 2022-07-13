HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 13, the Wolf administration announced 17 recipients of the Pa. Pride Community Grant program, which supports LGBTQ+ festivals and events throughout the commonwealth through Sept. 2022.

This has been the first year for the Pride Community Grant Program, which was established by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in partnership with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, an organization committed to building a supportive and enriching community abundant in opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition was honored to partner with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in the administration of these grants. This opportunity directly affirms the Wolf Administration’s commitment to creating a Pennsylvania free from discrimination and bringing visibility and celebration to all communities,” said Todd Snovel, Development Consultant with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

A total of $90,000 is being awarded through the grant [program to events that align with the priorities of celebration, belonging, and increasing local promotion.

The 17 recipients of the 2022 PA Pride Community Grant are listed below.

Carlisle Pride Festival – $6,000

Central PA Pride Festival – $10,000

Centre Support Network (State College Pride Festival) – $7,000

Common Wheel Queer Ride – $1,300

Gettysburg Pride Festival – $8,000

Hedgerow Theatre Space for All Day – $3,000

Hoyt Arts Center Queer Color Run – $1,000

Lancaster Changemakers LGBT Film Festival – $2,500

Lancaster Pride Festival – $2,600

Lebo Pride Festival – $2,500

Lehigh Valley Pride Festival – $12,000

Pocono Chamber of Commerce Pride Celebration – $2,600

Rainbow Rose Center (York Pride Festival) – $8,000

Reading Pride Festival – $10,000

Schuylkill Pride Festival – $2,000

Souderton Area Pride Festival – $1,500

Washington PA Pride Festival – $10,000

The PA Pride Community Grant Program reaffirms our commitment to bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and creating a more inclusive commonwealth,” Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism, and Film with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said. “Uplifting events and festivals that celebrate belonging, accessibility and inclusion sends the message that in Pennsylvania, all are welcome to pursue their happiness.”