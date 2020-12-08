Wolf Administration to discuss latest on opioid crisis in Pennsylvania

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance aimed at improving care for women and newborns affected by the mothers’ opioid use. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ray Barishansky, Dept. of Health Deputy Sec. of Health Preparedness and Community Protection, will be joined by Jennifer Smith, Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary, to provide an update on the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania.

They will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and changed the way they’re fighting the crisis, as well as provide resources for those struggling with the disease of addiction.

The press conference will be held today, Dec. 8, at 11:30 AM. We will have the live stream right on this story.