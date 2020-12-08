HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ray Barishansky, Dept. of Health Deputy Sec. of Health Preparedness and Community Protection, will be joined by Jennifer Smith, Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary, to provide an update on the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania.
They will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and changed the way they’re fighting the crisis, as well as provide resources for those struggling with the disease of addiction.
The press conference will be held today, Dec. 8, at 11:30 AM. We will have the live stream right on this story.
TOP STORIES
- Leading senior care organizations demanding release of federal funding for nursing homes
- Wolf Administration to discuss latest on opioid crisis in Pennsylvania
- Biden to formally introduce health team to lead pandemic response
- Police searching for Richard Walski, charged with murder of wife Patricia
- With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?