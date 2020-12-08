Wolf Administration to discuss latest on opioid crisis in Pennsylvania

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance aimed at improving care for women and newborns affected by the mothers’ opioid use. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ray Barishansky, Dept. of Health Deputy Sec. of Health Preparedness and Community Protection, will be joined by Jennifer Smith, Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary, to provide an update on the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania.

They will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and changed the way they’re fighting the crisis, as well as provide resources for those struggling with the disease of addiction.

The press conference will be held today, Dec. 8, at 11:30 AM. We will have the live stream right on this story.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss