Wolf Administration visits Dauphin County school to highlight student-led substance use prevention programs

(WHTM) — The pandemic has highlighted problems in our community when it comes to mental health and drug use. The Wolf Administration visited a Dauphin County school on Friday to talk about the help that is available.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Students in the Halifax School District in the Communities That Care Club gave a tour to the Pa. Education Secretary Noe Ortega. The visit was part of the Pa. Department of Education and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs giving praise to the district’s substance use disorder prevention program.

The state highlighted the district’s youth-led clubs, Botbin LifeSkills Training and Too Good for Drugs and Violence offered in the 4th through 12th grades with over 80 members. Research has shown that certain prevention programs are proven to reduce the possibility that a student becomes a victim of substance use along with improved mental health and educational futures.

To learn more about the state’s initiative to combat substance use and other prevention resources, you can visit the link here.