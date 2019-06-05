Wolf joins rally for gun violence awareness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Gov. Tom Wolf joined lawmakers and activists at the state Capitol on Wednesday to commemorate Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The governor last year signed Act 79, a law that forces domestic abusers to surrender their guns. It was the state's first new gun law in 14 years.

"What we've accomplished so far, though, is just a start," Wolf said. "Let's be the ones to end gun violence in our commonwealth once and for all."

The governor and others called for more bills to prevent gun violence, such as one establishing universal background checks. The National Rifle Association opposes that, saying background checks don't stop criminals from acquiring firearms.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is on Friday.