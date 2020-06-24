Wolf, Levine visit Hershey Medical Center to thank health care workers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine visited the Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday to offer their appreciation to health care workers for battling against coronavirus.

Wolf thanked workers for their sacrifice and contribution towards the progress the commonwealth has had in minimizing cases, which lead to a steady decline in the virus.

“For almost four months, the staff here has done an amazing job working day and night to care for patients,” he said. “Taking care of patients with a new virus that we didn’t know much about was a challenge, and you’ve had to balance their health and wellness with keeping the other patients at that medical center safe. That took a team effort.”

The governor claims Pennsylvania remains alone in a list of states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized for consistently reducing positive cases.

“Thank you to all of the staff at Penn State Health and all of the nurses, doctors, EMTs, and first responders who answered the call to help without reservation,” Levine said. “Your efforts saved lives under extraordinary circumstances. We are forever grateful for your service.

Levine also emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and that doing so is a way to show appreciation to health care workers and helps reduce the volume of positive cases.

Wolf and Levine also visited the facility to gain a deeper understanding of how it is managing cases and its preparation for a possible resurgence in the fall.

The medical center has addressed preparedness by supplying enough PPE in advance of any cases at the facility and by making use of a Special Pathogens Team to assist directly with coronavirus. The team was created to prepare for possible cases of Ebola in 2014 and was able to pivot towards Covid-19 needs at both the Hershey facility and its sister hospital, St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Team members have years of training and are dedicated to ensuring Covid-19 patients recover and can return home.

Deborah Berini, president of Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, also joined the governor and health secretary.

“Today, our work continues – not only to ensure we can treat current Covid-19 patients and that we are ready for any potential future surge, but also to make sure that every patient who needs us can safely and confidently receive care,” Berini said.

Pennsylvania will also be partnering with CVS to test all nursing home residents and staff members this week.