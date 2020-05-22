Wolf: Restaurants, bars and businesses free to reopen in green phase counties

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that 17 counties will move into the green phase on May 29.

Those counties are Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, and Warren.

“Unless emphasized, moving into the green phase will still require precautions to keep our communities and our families safe. COVID-19 continues to be a threat to our health and welfare and unfortunately that won’t change until we have a vaccine or a cure,” said, Wolf.

The governor stressed counties moving to green will experience a “near to normalcy” however some precautions will continue to help stop the spread.

“These precautions will provide the greatest freedom while preventing certain situations that are known to be catalyst for the transmission of COVID-19.”

In the green phase of reopening, all businesses including bars and restaurants are free to reopen and operate however they will be required to reduce capacity according to the governor.

“Large entertainment gatherings such as concerts, festivals, sporting events will continue to be restricted.”

Eight more counties are expected to move from red to yellow next Friday. Dauphin, Franklin, Huntington, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill counties will be joining the other 49 counties in yellow.