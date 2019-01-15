Wolf's first term: wins, losses and big budget fights

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

Gov. Tom Wolf is set be sworn into a second term, giving the Democrat another four years after a first term sharing power with the Republican-controlled Legislature.



Wolf's first four years were term marked by both bitter fights and bipartisan agreements.



Perhaps most memorable were the protracted budget stalemates, including one lasting a state record of nine months.



But Wolf and lawmakers also cooperated to boost school funding, legalize medical marijuana, expand gambling and fight opioid addition.



Wolf won re-election with nearly 58 percent of the vote in November, backed by a unified Democratic Party and aided by a grassroots backlash to President Donald Trump.



Wolf's swearing-in is scheduled for Tuesday.



