State

Wolf's first term: wins, losses and big budget fights

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 04:22 AM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 04:22 AM EST

Gov. Tom Wolf is set be sworn into a second term, giving the Democrat another four years after a first term sharing power with the Republican-controlled Legislature.
    
Wolf's first four years were term marked by both bitter fights and bipartisan agreements.
    
Perhaps most memorable were the protracted budget stalemates, including one lasting a state record of nine months.
    
But Wolf and lawmakers also cooperated to boost school funding, legalize medical marijuana, expand gambling and fight opioid addition.
    
Wolf won re-election with nearly 58 percent of the vote in November, backed by a unified Democratic Party and aided by a grassroots backlash to President Donald Trump.
    
Wolf's swearing-in is scheduled for Tuesday.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

What does a powertrain warranty really cover?

What does a powertrain warranty really cover?

Don't Waste Your Money /

Trending Stories

Latest Local