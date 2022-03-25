MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Middlesex Township was arrested after hitting and beating her boyfriend on Monday, March 22.

According to a release, police were dispatched to a residence in Country Manor West. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who was bleeding from the head. It was found that the man’s girlfriend, Karena Winters, struck the man several times with a closed fist, and tried to beat him with a golf club.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Winters was arrested for Simple Assault, Harassment, and Defiant Trespassing.

She was transported to Cumberland County Booking Center for processing and arrangement. According to her docket, bail was set at $30,000.