Woman arrested for DUI after drive to police station

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she was found to be intoxicated in a police station, authorities said.

Kristen Robbins, 30, of St. Thomas, went to the Chambersburg Police Department on Sept. 12 to pick up her boyfriend, who had been arrested for DUI.

Police said they investigated and found that Robbins drove to the area, parked her vehicle, and then walked to the police station.

She was charged with DUI-highest rate of alcohol for a blood-alcohol content of more than .16 percent, more than twice the legal limit.