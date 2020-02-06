Woman arrested, suspects sought for vehicle break-ins in multiple states

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested in Chambersburg and two men are being sought for their suspected involvement in car break-ins and thefts across Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

A lot of the crimes happened at fitness centers in the early morning hours.

“We’re not sure how many people are involved, but I think we’ve kind of determined who the core group is,” Chambersburg police Detective Matthew Lynch said.

Among them is Jackie Ivey, who was arrested at the Clarion Inn. She’s been charged with receiving stolen property.

“Astute officers noticed a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet that she was in possession of,” said Lynch. “That particular purse and wallet is worth about $1,500.”

The owner got those back, but the list of victims is long.

Police say the car Ivey was in had a tool used to break windows, plus multiple stolen wallets and drivers’ licenses. They said they linked those items to thefts in the Pittsburgh area, Ashburn, Virginia, and Charles Town and Oak Hill, West Virginia.

“There were two other suspects with her,” Lynch said. “Those subjects evaded us.”

Investigators believe Ivey and two men forged checks and used stolen credit cards.

“Those subjects have been identified as Thomas Rashaun Hankerson and Miles Yuself Hankerson,” Lynch said. “Both of those subjects are from Florida, as well as the female who was arrested.”

Police don’t think any cars were burglarized in the Chambersburg area, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Hankersons have not yet been arrested.

“Some of these jurisdictions have higher graded offenses as well as the victims who are seeking restitution are located in some of these other jurisdictions,” said Lynch. “Therefore, it would make sense for them to file charges associated with these crimes.”

Police remind people not to leave any valuables visible in your vehicle.

Ivey was placed in the Franklin County Jail after she couldn’t post bail.