Woman charged in meat cleaver attack

LITTLESTOWN, Pa (WHTM) - More than six months after a home invasion in Adams County involving a meat cleaver, police have arrested a woman for the attack and discovered a man believed to have been involved has since died.

The home invasion happened on November 11, 2018 at 145 West King Street in Littlestown. A man with his face covered and carrying a meat cleaver and club and a woman armed with pepper spray entered the home, according to police. The man reportedly attacked one person who lived in the home and the female suspect attacked another resident.

After the attacks, police said the two suspects began destroying items within the home, including a fish tank, TV and furniture.

A portion of the home invasion was caught on a security camera in the home. That video was shared on social media and in April, someone was able to identify the suspects as Dale and Beth Sattizahn of Westminster, Maryland.

Littlestown Police learned that Dale Sattizahn died in January when he was hit by a vehicle in Maryland.

Police also learned that Beth Sattizahn and her new husband were wanted by Westminster Police for armed robbery. She was eventually located and arrested in North Carolina.

Beth Sattizahn confessed that she and her deceased husband were involved in the home invasion, according to police. She said they were trying to collect on a drug debt, but it turned out they attacked the wrong people.

Sattizahn is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and simple assault. She is awaiting extradition from Maryland to Adams County.