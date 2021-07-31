Woman charged with attempted homicide of husband in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police reported an attempted homicide in Franklin County on Friday morning involving a woman and her husband getting in a car crash.

After being called to the crash, police say their investigation showed the victim was driving to his workplace when he passed Christina Aiken, who was going in the other direction.

They later say Aiken turned around to follow, then rammed into the victim’s vehicle multiple times to later cause a tire to blow out. The victim lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

When questioned, the victim said Aiken was also armed with a small pistol.

Police say Aiken and the victim are currently married and had been living together for about two years.

Pa. State Police located Aiken’s car at her home with her children, where her car showed damage consistent with the victim’s accounts and the damage to his vehicle.

There was a brief standoff but police were able to arrest Aiken without incident.

Aiken has been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering and Criminal Mischief.

Pending the preliminary hearing, Aiken is in Franklin County Jail.