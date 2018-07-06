Woman charged with burglary in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - Police have arrested a woman for a burglary this morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 6200 block of Cider Press Road, at around 6:00 a.m. for a reported break-in.

The victim told police his ex-girlfriend entered the home when he was not there, and damaged personal times when she was inside.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Kyesha Shaffer, was still inside the home at the time of the 911 call.

Officers arrived, and Shaffer was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

She was arraigned and placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail with a probation detainer.