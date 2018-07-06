Woman charged with credit card fraud

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) - - West Hempfield Township police make an arrest in a credit card fraud investigation from earlier this year.

On January 3rd of this year, a Township officer received a report from a victim regarding a credit card fraud.

The victim reported to police that someone had stolen her credit card, and that someone placed unauthorized charges on the card between December 20, 2017, and December 30, 2017.

The officer learned that the unauthorized purchases, in the amount of $143.05 were made by 28-year-old Kearla Olivia Moore of Columbia.

She is charged with one count of access device fraud.