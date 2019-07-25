Woman charged with sharing videos of child sexual abuse

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County woman was arrested after police said she sexually abused a child and distributed videos of the acts.

Tonia M. Brunk, 36, of Guilford Township, is charged with four felony counts regarding child pornography and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

State police said they searched Brunk’s home in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East on Wednesday after receiving a tip about her activity on Facebook from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said they determined that Brunk had created, distributed and received child pornography files using Facebook Messenger. They said videos showed Brunk committing indecent assault on a prepubescent girl.

The child victim was identified, located and is safe, police said.

Brunk was placed in Franklin County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.