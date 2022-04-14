HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the woman who fled parole supervision after being convicted of killing a Harrisburg firefighter in 2017.

Khanyae Kendall, 23, was arrested after removing her electronic ankle monitor and fleeing the supervision of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole. Marshals arrested Kendall in Gaithersburg, Maryland and she was turned over to local authorities pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

In 2018, Kendall pled guilty to homicide by vehicle for a 2017 vehicle accident that killed Harrisburg firefighter Dennis Devoe, who was responding to a house fire. Kendall was high on PCP at the time of the crash.

Kendall was sentenced to 5-to-12 years in state prison and was released under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole on March 10, 2022. Officials say she removed her ankle monitor and fled on March 16.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to help ensure that those convicted of serious crimes are held fully accountable. It is my sincere hope that the citizens of Harrisburg will find some measure of comfort knowing Kendall is back in custody.”