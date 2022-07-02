TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Perry County was the victim of a sex scam from a mobile app.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, June 27, Troopers responded to a suspicious Dodge Ram sitting at Deer Run Alley behind the PDS Deli. Troopers located the vehicle and the man inside. It was then concluded that the man had been communicating with an alleged woman who he had met online.

The man had sent the alleged woman photographs of gift cards for video game subscriptions, which he had purchased. The alleged woman said they would be used by her children while the two of them would engage in sexual activity.

The alleged woman led the man to believe she resided along the 3500 block of Montour Road, which is why the man was at the location where troopers found him.

Local residents took notice of the man’s vehicle lurking along Deer Run Alley and eventually contacted the police. The man sent the alleged woman several hundred dollars of gift cards over a short period of time, with the intent to have sex with her.

It was then determined that the female did not reside at the address she claimed to the man.

No word if the scammer has been found or charged at this time.