HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) - A first-grade teacher at Susquenita Elementary School and her husband are facing charges after police say the couple allowed multiple children between 8 and 14 years old to drive a vehicle on public roads.

Yvonne E. Wiest, 47, and Neil F. Wiest, of Camp Hill, are each charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, reckless endangerment, and a summary offense.