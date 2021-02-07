Woman dies after car crash in Springettsbury, police still investigating

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a car crash Saturday afternoon in Springettsbury, according to authorities.

The driver of a Mazda was making a left turn from the Westbound lanes of East Market Street onto Mills Street and crashed with a Ford F-150.

Both people in the Mazda were taken to a local hospital where the passenger, 87-year-old Mary Boswa, died immediately upon arrival.

The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone that may witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to call the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525 or the non-emergency 911 number at 717-854-5571.