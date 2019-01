Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A McConnellsburg woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Route 16 in Franklin County.

Joyce A. Souders, 78, lost control of a 2007 Mercury Milan and collided with an oncoming truck tractor, state police in Chambersburg said.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Little Cove Road in Peters Township, west of Cove Gap, around 12:10 p.m.

The truck driver was not injured.