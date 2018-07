Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman died in a house fire Monday evening in Perry County.

Paulina Mae Swartz, 57, died in the fire at 540 South Fourth Street in Oliver Township, state police said.

The cause of death is pending.

The home is just south of Newport. Police said the accidental fire was caused by careless smoking and began in Swartz's bedroom.