HERSEY, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman was struck by a car in Hersey on June 1st.

Police say that the woman was crossing east Chocolate Avenue and was struck by a car.

The victim had severe injuries and was transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

No word on the extent of her injuries at this time.

Police are still investigating the crash and are asking if anyone has witnessed this incident to call the Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.