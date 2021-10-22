Woman in crosswalk struck by vehicle in Chambersburg on Friday, police investigate

(WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department continues to investigate a pedestrian accident. Officers responded on Friday, Oct. 22, to the intersection of S Main Street and Washington Street where a woman, 31, was crossing the roadway in the crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle.

According to the initial investigation report, the woman began to cross the road when she got the walk signal. At the same time, the light changed for traffic on S Main Street. The vehicle traveled through the green light and made a left turn from S Main Street onto Washington when it struck the female in the crosswalk.

The Chambersburg Fire Department responded and the woman was later transported by helicopter to Holy Spirit. According to the report, the woman was conscious and alert immediately following the accident and was transported due to the nature of the accident.

No charges have been pressed at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information is released during the active investigation.