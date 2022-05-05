WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mifflintown woman was killed in a crash on William Penn Highway in Juniata County around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to documents from police.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Driver Marcella Zimmerman, 67, was driving west on William Penn Highway when she crossed over the double yellow line in front of another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was unable to avoid the collision and hit the front of Zimmerman’s vehicle, police report.

Zimmerman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicle’s driver sustained minor injuries.