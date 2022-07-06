LOWER CHANCEFOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, on Tuesday, July 5, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that hit a tree and went down an embankment on Paper Mill Road after the driver failed to negotiate a turn, the coroner’s report says. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m.

The coroner was dispatched shortly before 6 p.m., and the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7 p.m.

The victim died from blunt force trauma, the coroner reports. Her name will be released pending notification of her next of kin.

There were reportedly other occupants in the vehicle, but the coroner’s office “does not release information on any survivors or others who may or may not have acquired injuries.”

Pennsylvania State Police, York Barracks, is investigating the incident.