Woman pleads no contest in daughter’s overdose death

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Greencastle woman has pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in the drug overdose death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Brittany N. Higgins, 30, entered the plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, according to court records.

The Associated Press reports Higgins also agreed to testify against her boyfriend and another man charged in the case.

Higgins’s daughter, Logan Starliper, was found dead in West Baltimore Street apartment in January 2018.

An autopsy showed she died of toxicity from methamphetamine and buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat addiction.