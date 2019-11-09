Woman seriously injured after Ephrata crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report a collision on the 1200 block of West Main Street left a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Ephrata police reported to the scene on Friday at 3:37 p.m., discovering a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old female from Richland entered the opposing lane of travel and struck a tractor-trailer. She was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Traffic on West Main Street, US Route 322, was detoured for three hours as police investigated the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Davis at 717-738-9200 x262.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.