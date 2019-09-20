Man charged with strangling, raping woman he met on Tinder

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman told police she was assaulted and strangled during a Tinder meetup.

The 22-year-old York Springs woman reported she met Eduard A. Venegas Del Muro through the dating app and they agreed to meet in person Tuesday.

She said at one point, Venegas Del Muro struck her multiple times in the face, strangled her until she was unconscious, then sexually assaulted her at a location in Latimore Township, state police in Gettysburg said in a news release.

Venegas Del Muro, 22, of Harrisburg, is charged with felony counts of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

He additionally faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, indecent assault, and indecent exposure, according to court records.

He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on a detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

