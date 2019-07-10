Woman suspected of car break-ins at Gettysburg attractions, role in ‘Felony Lane Gang’

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thieves who smashed their way into vehicles and stole wallets and purses at Gettysburg National Military Park and a nearby campground may be part of an identity theft ring responsible for similar crimes across the United States, police said.

Authorities are asking for help to identify a woman who attempted to cash several stolen checks at banks throughout Adams County.

Cumberland Township police believe the woman may be involved in the June 25 thefts at the battlefield, Artillery Ridge Campground, and National Riding Stables.

In all cases, vehicle windows were broken and purses and wallets with credit cards, checkbooks and identification were stolen.

Investigators said the woman may be part of the Felony Lane Gang, a burglary and ID theft ring that breaks into unattended vehicles in parking lots, steals credit cards and checks, then withdraw large amounts of money before victims can close their accounts.

The ring is called the Felony Lane Gang because thieves choose the bank drive-thru lane farthest from the teller, known as the “felony lane,” to use stolen IDs and impersonate their victims.

Anyone with information should call Cumberland Township police at 717-334-8101.