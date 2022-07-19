CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police say Hailey Ann Mia Torres is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a dog last week.

Police say Torres, of Newville, is wanted for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault, Hindering apprehension or prosecution, and Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

On July 12 police said a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past the scene and shot multiple rounds which hit two vehicles and one house.

No people were hit by any of the gunshots, however, a dog was shot and killed.

Police report that this was “an isolated incident between the parties involved” and that the person in a picture shared by police is “a person of interest” and was not considered a suspect at the time. Police have not said who the person in the car is.

Anyone with information on Torres’ location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.