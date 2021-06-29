Mechanicsburg woman who filmed photographer assault at Capitol arrested

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman accused of filming an attack on a New York Times photographer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and allegedly yelling for the attackers to mace the photographer, was arrested Monday.

Sandra “Sandy” Pomeroy Weyer, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, outside of Harrisburg, is facing charges of violently entering a restricted building, disrupting government proceedings, and engaging in disorderly or threatening conduct while inside the Capitol.

FBI investigators say Weyer can be seen on a landing filming with her cellphone as men confront a female New York Times photographer, and later yelled for them to get her out and to mace her.