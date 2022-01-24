Woman’s call for justice after twin sister on life support after hit-and-run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hershey woman is still searching for answers, nearly a month after a hit-and-run crash left her twin sister seriously injured. With her sister on life support, she is calling for justice.

Just before Christmas, Deanna Slamans’ twin sister Annie was on her bike when she was hit from behind. Weeks later, her family — and the police — still do not know who did it, and Slamans is now looking for help.

Slamans and her twin sister grew up together in Harrisburg, and the two of them love fun and games.

“Her smile is bigger than mine and I have a big smile,” Slamans said. “We like to play Dutch Blitz…they said Annie might be winning because she’s cheating.”

The two sisters love to tease each other too.

“She’s taller than me by three inches but I’m older by an hour,” Slamans said.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Annie was biking near 13th Street and Hanover when she was hit from behind.

“She was knocked off of her bike, up in the air,” Slamans said.

A month after the accident, Annie is on life support. Slamans said Annie has started breathing on her own and speaking a little, but she is also suffering form a traumatic brain injury.

“I’ve told her, ‘Do you remember me?’ And she says, ‘Oh you’re a relative.’ She doesn’t know I’m her sister. She doesn’t know my name,” Slamans said.

Slamans and her family still do not know who hit her sister that night. Lt. Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg Police Department said neighbors at the scene could not provide any details of the vehicle that struck Annie, and cameras at a corner grocery store did not capture any helpful footage.

Slamans is doing anything she can to get answers, including working with Ross Willard of Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg to place a red bike at the intersection where the hit-and-run happened. Attached to the bike is a picture of Annie and information about the accident.

“The red bike means somebody was hurt dramatically,” Willard said. “The hope is somebody will see something, it’ll spark somebody’s memory.”

So far, the search has turned up nothing, but Slamans will not stop pushing to get justice for Annie.

“There is silence, and as long as there’s silence, there’s no justice for my sister,” she said.

If the person who hit Annie is found, Slamans knows it will not change what happened, but she hopes it might bring some closure.

“It would be nice to be able to say, “Why didn’t you stop? And check on her?” she said.

Right now, being a voice for her sister is the best thing she can do.

“We’re strong and we’re courageous, and we’re going to get through, so it’s one of the reasons why I want to speak for her, because I know she would do it for me,” Slamans said.

Lt. Gautsch said to find the person responsible, police are at the mercy of the public. Slamans and the police are asking anyone who knows something or saw something that night to contact the Harrisburg Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Dauphin County Crime Watch.