SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for upgrades coming to Bishop Park in Swatara Township.

The park will have a pickleball court, walking trails that connect to the Greenbelt, and a dog park. The project was several years in the making.

“At the end of the day, we’re hoping that we’re able to do this right and provide something that we as a township and as a community can look at and take pride in and know that we did it right and provided the community with something that they want and need,” said Swatara Township Commissioner Jeff Varner.