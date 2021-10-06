World’s largest antique car show and flea market comes to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is the place to be the first full week of October, but not for the rides. The 66th annual Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) eastern fall nationals is set to go underway Wednesday.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but organizers say this year’s event will feature 9,000 vendor spaces, over 1,100 collector cars on display and a car corral with 1,000 spaces to sell antique cars.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Over 250,000 visitors are expected to show for the four-day event, open dawn to dusk, Wednesday, October 6, through Saturday, October 9. All events will be held on the grounds surrounding Hersheypark and the Giant Center at 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with 55,000 members and 350 local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 50 other countries.

In a press release, ACAA wrote, “our members and their love of these cars are the foundation of this hobby, and we hope to inspire a younger generation to fall in love as well.”

The show is free to the public but parking fees may be charged by the venue.