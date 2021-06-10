Wreaths Across America stopping by Midstate locations

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be the middle of summer, but Wreaths Across America celebrates the holiday season all year long.

The Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) is touring all over the nation to honor American troops and veterans, and will be stopping by 11 locations in Pa. The Pa. tour started on the 6, and will keep going through the end of the month.

On Thursday, they stopped by the Lawrence Chevrolet in Cumberland County.

“Remember, honor, teach,” Stefan Brann, a driver and ambassador said. “We’re here today to do the teaching part of remember, honor, teach. Doing a little community outreach to bring community, veterans, and the like together.”

There are 3 more chances to see Wreaths Across America in the Midstate: