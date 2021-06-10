Wreaths Across America stopping by Midstate locations

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be the middle of summer, but Wreaths Across America celebrates the holiday season all year long.
The Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) is touring all over the nation to honor American troops and veterans, and will be stopping by 11 locations in Pa. The Pa. tour started on the 6, and will keep going through the end of the month.
On Thursday, they stopped by the Lawrence Chevrolet in Cumberland County.
“Remember, honor, teach,” Stefan Brann, a driver and ambassador said. “We’re here today to do the teaching part of remember, honor, teach. Doing a little community outreach to bring community, veterans, and the like together.”
There are 3 more chances to see Wreaths Across America in the Midstate:
- East Berlin, Pa.: The East Berlin VFW will host the MEE on Friday, June 11, for a “Touch-A-Truck” event. It will be located at 107 Locust Street, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Gap, Pa.: The Gap VFW will host the MEE for a celebration day in the Pequea Valley from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 4988 Lincoln Hwy on Saturday, June 12.
- Harrisburg, Pa.: The Pa. Motor Truck Association is holding a free open house for the public to tour the MEE on June 18 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on 5045 Jonestown Road.