WWII vet begins 250-mile Veteran’s Day parade in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 101-year-old veteran is setting out on a 250-mile COVID-19-friendly parade that started in Harrisburg Tuesday and will end in New York City on Veteran’s Day.

Although, the parade is part of a bigger journey, proving that you can take the boy out of active duty, but you can’t take the spirit of service out of the boy.

In Sidney Walton’s century and some change on earth, a lot has changed.

“Yet, he keeps going and going and going like an energizer bunny,” said Paul Walton, Sidney’s son.

He’s an energizer bunny with a bald eagle spirit. Sidney left college to join the Army nine months before Pearl Harbor launched the country into combat.

“You decided to join the Army. Why? Why did you join the Army, Dad,” Paul asked.

“To fight Hitler,” Sidney responded.

Now, he’s off again.

“From Washington D.C. all the way up to Delaware. Possibly, he’s going to see President Elect Biden tomorrow,” Paul said.

The trip is just a fraction of what he’s been doing since April 2018. So far, Sidney has visited 35 states and governors as part of his “No Regrets” Tour.

“So, they never live with the regret that they didn’t meet a World War II veteran,” Paul said.

Sidney missed out on opportunities to meet Civil War veterans growing up, so he wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“There were a few remaining World War II veterans left, and this one here is willing and able to go to every single hamlet throughout the United States,” Paul said.

So while he may no longer be that fresh-faced soldier, he’s still got a lot of fight and heart.

“I cannot think of a better father than my father. Thank you so much, Dad. Thank you for being my dad,” Paul said.

“I love you,” Sidney said.

“I love you, too Dad,” Paul said.

Sidney was scheduled to meet with Gov. Wolf on Sept. 10, but he and his son felt that it was important to go to Shanksville to honor 9/11 victims.

The father-son-duo hopes to reschedule the meeting in the near future.

